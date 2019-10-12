N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

