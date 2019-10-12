Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $82.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

