Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,736,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after buying an additional 858,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $74.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.