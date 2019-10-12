Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,936,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,224,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,505,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,193,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rattler Midstream news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $15.76 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTLR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

