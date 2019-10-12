Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $3.63. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 26,494 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $312.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

