Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Given a $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.64 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 290.0% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 131,559 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 201.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 528,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 96,707 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.