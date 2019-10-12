Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient.

