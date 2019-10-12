Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neurometrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NURO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 662,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Neurometrix has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurometrix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.