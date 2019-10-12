Neutral Dollar (NUSD) One Day Volume Tops $1,378.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $96,396.00 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012030 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041005 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.38 or 0.06061095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00042193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016549 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 107,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,213 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

