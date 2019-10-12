New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SNR opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.77. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

