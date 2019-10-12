News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. News has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,435,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,224 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in News by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 33,536,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,246 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,414,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 1,014.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 984,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.