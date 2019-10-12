NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,687. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $234.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

