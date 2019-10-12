Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nlight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of 110.77 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Nlight has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. Nlight’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nlight by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

