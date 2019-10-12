Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Nordson stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.04. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,687 shares of company stock worth $5,270,682. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

