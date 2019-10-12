Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

