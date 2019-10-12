Northside Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 643,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 70,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 16,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

