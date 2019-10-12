Northside Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 386 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Salzman & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,211,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,468,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,224.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,880. The firm has a market cap of $824.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,204.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,171.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

