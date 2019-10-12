Northside Capital Management LLC Has $621,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,839. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.