Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 236,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

