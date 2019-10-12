Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

