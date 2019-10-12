Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

NYSE:NWN opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

