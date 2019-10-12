Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. 131,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,044. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

