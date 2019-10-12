Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 587.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 718.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

