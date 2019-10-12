NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NOW has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NOW by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 287,223 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NOW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 375,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in NOW by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 289,033 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

