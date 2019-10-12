NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNA. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of NuCana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

NCNA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. NuCana has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

