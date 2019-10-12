Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $61.33 Average PT from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Nucor stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.68. 2,885,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,295. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 392,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

