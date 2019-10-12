Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,518 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $263,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $75.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.