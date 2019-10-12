Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,459,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $150.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.81.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

