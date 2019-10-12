Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Gulfport Energy worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $2.79 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.