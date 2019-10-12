Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $10.81 Million in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 548.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $157.38 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

