Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $11.39 Million in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 326,074 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after buying an additional 49,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Nigon sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $263,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $115,092.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,905. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of TCMD opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $800.66 million, a P/E ratio of 132.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

