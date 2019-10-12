Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 152,174 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of GATX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of GATX by 428.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

In related news, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $452,635.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $162,055.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $726,290.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $996,108. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GATX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. GATX had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

