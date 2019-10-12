Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $11.91 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $216,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $69.28 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

