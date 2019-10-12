OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $157,648.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and LATOKEN.

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

