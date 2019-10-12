Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Obsidian Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Shares of OBE stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Obsidian Energy by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

