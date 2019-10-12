Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Buys 4,910 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,959.10 ($6,479.94).

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 103.66 ($1.35).

