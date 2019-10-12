OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in September

OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OHAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 54,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. OHA Investment has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get OHA Investment alerts:

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. OHA Investment had a negative net margin of 167.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OHA Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHAI. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 472,676 shares during the last quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OHA Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 519,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55,495 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 207,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OHA Investment by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OHA Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHA Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.