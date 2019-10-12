Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,080,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,657 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,258,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,958 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,156,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 975,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 228,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

