OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.