OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 382 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. 2,327,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.