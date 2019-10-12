OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,177. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

