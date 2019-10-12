OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,659. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.