OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,610,000 after buying an additional 540,279 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,876,000 after acquiring an additional 194,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after acquiring an additional 735,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,739,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.33. 517,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,034. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $116.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $510,212.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,653,497.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,228 shares of company stock worth $16,612,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

