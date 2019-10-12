OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 34,175,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,885,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,250 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

