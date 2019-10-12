OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,357. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

