Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $7.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.