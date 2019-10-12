Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) CEO Jeremy M. Levin Buys 60,000 Shares

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00.

OVID stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

