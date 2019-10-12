Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $15.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

