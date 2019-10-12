Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V remained flat at $$174.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,452,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

