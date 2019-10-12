Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,621 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,780,000 after buying an additional 974,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,572,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,320,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.